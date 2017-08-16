Levi “Bud” Leavitt Obituary, 91

EAST BARNARD – Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the East Barnard Church for Levi D. (Bud) Leavitt, Jr, 91, who passed away at his home on August 15, in the company of his immediate family. A reception will follow immediately at the East Barnard Community Hall.

Bud was born in South Royalton, Vermont on June 14, 1926 to Dudley and Josephine (Moore) Leavitt. He was the eldest of seven siblings: Marge Van Alstyne, Marion Whittaker, Edwin Leavitt, Betty Stetson, John Leavitt and Jeannie Rikert.

He grew up on the family hillside farm in Pomfret and joined the war effort by entering the US Navy in 1943 at the age of 17. After the war he returned home to Vermont, bought a farm in East Barnard Village and married Pauline (Polly) Kent Leavitt, the love of his life. They married on February 18th, 1951 at the Woodstock Congregational Church.

Bud and Polly made their home in East Barnard and raised three children: Dan, Randy and Pamylee. Together Bud and Polly operated a small Vermont dairy farm until 1960 when Bud switched careers, becoming a painter and builder until his retirement. In their prime retirement years, they enjoyed winters in Florida, returning home to East Barnard every spring.

Bud was defined by his U. S. Navy wartime experience and always had stories of his time serving in the U. S. Navy Armed Guard. He served aboard several ships including the Troop Transport, USS J Franklin Bell, the Liberty Ship, SS. John Sergeant, and the Tanker, S.S. Arkansas.

Bud was also defined by his love for the game of horseshoes. He was a founding member of the Sharon Horseshoe League in 1976 and participated in numerous horseshoe league events. Culminating with winning the Gold Medal in the National Senior Olympics Classic for Horseshoe Pitching in Syracuse, NY in 1991, and receiving an accommodation letter from Arnold Schwarzenegger on behalf of President George H.W. Bush.

All of Polly and Bud’s children live with their families within walking distance of their long-time family home over-looking the village of East Barnard. Bud was predeceased by Polly, his wife of 63 years and survived by their three children: son Dan Leavitt and his wife Jill (Belon) Leavitt and grandchildren Katie and Ben, all of East Barnard; son Randy Leavitt and his wife Heather (Maynard) Leavitt, grandson Asa Leavitt and wife Laura (DiCicco) Leavitt and great grandsons Rye and Theo, and grandson Simon Leavitt and wife Amber (Finch) Leavitt and great-grandson Calvin, all of East Barnard; daughter Pamylee (Leavitt) Carbino and her husband Francis Carbino of East Barnard, granddaughter Barbara Campbell and husband Chris Campbell and great-granddaughter, Becky of Barnard, grandson Brian Carbino and wife Mary Ann (Roberts) Carbino and great-grandchildren Jacob, Madeline, Alyss and Emma of Quechee, and granddaughter Heidi Vogt and husband Frank Vogt and great-grandchildren William, Alex and Zoey of Tunbridge.

Bud will be missed by all. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Horseshoe League, c/o Dustin Potter, PO Box 133, Sharon, VT 05065.

This obituary will also appear in the August 17, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.