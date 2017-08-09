Raymond Fotion III Obituary, 53

WINDSOR — A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at the American Legion Post #25 on Court Street in Windsor from 12 noon to 5 p.m. for Raymond J. Fotion III, who passed away Aug. 4 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Committal services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center.

He was born Nov. 1, 1963, in Ansonia, Connecticut son of Raymond J. Fotion II and Marion (Braun) Fotion.

He moved to Windsor with his family as a young boy. He received his schooling in Windsor and attended Windsor High School and later joined the U.S. Army.

During his service he met Ursula Pote and married in Germany in 1984.

Following his honorable discharge they returned to Windsor where they continued to raise their sons, Raymond and Anthony. Ray was an accomplished machinist and as a young man worked at the American Precision Museum in Windsor where he found his passion for machinery. He later became employed at Split Ball Bearing in Lebanon, now known as Timken Aerospace for more then 20 years. He most recently was employed as a machinist at Spirol Machine in Windsor.

Ray was fond of hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors and all it has to offer. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. Ray will continue to be remembered as a pillar of strength and passion to many and will continue to be revered as a caring and loving man.

He is survived by his father, Raymond J. Fotion II of Newbury; his mother, Marion Paquette of Shoreham; two sons, Raymond M. Fotion of Hartland, and Anthony J. Fotion of Windsor; one grandson, Kole M. Fotion of Hartland; two brothers, Steven G. Fotion of Carbondale, Colorado and Matthew C. Fotion of Windsor; three sisters, Elizabeth J. Heibler of Hampton, New Hampshire, Rebecca M. Lund of Brandon and Katherine I. Bigue of Hinesburg; and many nieces and nephews and a large family.

