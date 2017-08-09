Sara Dorman Obituary

QUECHEE — Sara Holcomb Dorman left this life peacefully in the early morning of Aug. 3, a date that in years past would have found her in Saratoga for the summer racing meet, one of her favorite sporting events. It was on a cold day at the track in 1992, when her favorite horse, Rubiano, who she owned in part through Centennial Farms, stole the show winning the Forego Handicap with Julie Krone riding.

A lover of horses and dogs, particularly Labrador retrievers, Sara long supported animal care organizations.

She grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, but spent summers at Aloha Camp in Fairlee. Sara moved to Vermont in 1971 – first to Stowe and then to Quechee.

Five years ago, she began a quiet and private fight with cancer. Supported by a special circle of friends, she bravely and politely accepted the smaller world that treatment dictated.

Sara leaves her husband, Terry, her beloved dog, Oliver and their farm, Whitman Brook.

Donations in Sara’s honor can be made to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org

