Teresa Astbury, 86

A memorial service was held at the Unitarian Universalist Chapel in Woodstock on Aug. 6 for Teresa B. Astbury who died suddenly at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on July 30, just shy of her 87th birthday. Burial will be held privately.

She was born to Milton and Cecile (Prior) Bassett on Aug. 14, 1930 in the Mendall District of Bridgewater. Teresa grew up on the family farm where she was born.

In her early years she attended the one room schoolhouse at the top of the hill near her home. She graduated from Woodstock High School in 1948 as class valedictorian.

She married Gordon Lewis in 1949 and together they raised five children on a dairy farm in Pomfret. In 1978, Teresa married Nicholas (Nick) Astbury and was soon nicknamed TBA.

For many years Teresa worked in the food and beverage industry as an employee at The White Cupboard, The Woodstock Country Club, and The Woodstock Inn to name a few.

Teresa and Nick also owned and operated The Rumbleseat Rathskeller Restaurant in Woodstock for several years.

When her children were young, Teresa was involved with the school, was a supporter of her children’s athletic teams, and served as a Cub Scout den mother.

In 1993 Nick and Teresa moved to Staunton, Virginia, where they made many new friends and enjoyed an expanded gardening season. In 2004, seeking warmer winter weather, they moved further south and purchased a home in The Villages (Lady Lake), Florida. They spent their summer months back in Vermont where Teresa enjoyed gardening with Nick as well as making breads, jams, salsa, and pickles to be sold at their vegetable farm stand. She especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends as well as traveling. Some of her favorite trips included cruises in Alaska, Europe, and the Caribbean as well as vacations in Barbados. As a lifetime knitter, she made many garments but was most proud of the hundreds of “Hoss Hats” she produced which were sold to support the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center in memory of her youngest son Dale Lewis.

Teresa is survived by her husband of 39 years, Nicholas Astbury; her children: Deborah Lewis Thompson (David), Daniel (Janet) Lewis, David Lewis, and Douglas (Leslie) Lewis; her stepchildren: Jane Astbury Moss (Daniel), Owen (Brenda) Astbury, and Todd (Nanette) Sparks. She also leaves behind 22 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother Albert (Ann) Bassett; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Teresa was predeceased by her son Dale Bassett Lewis.

Memorial donations can be made to Friends of Norris Cotton Center (FNCCC-Team Hoss) 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03766 or to Prosper Homemakers, c/o Martha Leonard, PO Box 54, Woodstock, VT 05091.

