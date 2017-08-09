This Week’s Headlines, August 10, 2017

The Vermont StandardNewsThis Week’s Headlines, August 10, 2017

Forging Ahead

Rob Tracy of Barnard works with his ponies at the annual Pomfret Ox Pull on Sunday. (Rick Russell Photo)

Top Stories

Police: Deputy Hurt in Fight
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

New Center’s Plans Progressing
by George Calver, Standard Correspondent

Prison to Close; Next Steps Being Weighed
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

Halley Always There to Lend a Hand
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Electronic Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations Planned
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

STEAM Initiative Coming This Fall for WUHS
by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff

Barnard Residents Mull Beaver Problem
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Board Discusses Repairs at Hartland Rec Center
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Sharon Old Home Day is This Saturday
by Vivian Moore, Sharon News

Community Gives Rave Reviews to New Grange Theater
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Standard Correspondent

Something for Everyone in ‘You Never Can Tell’
by Jennifer Falvey, Standard Correspondent

Dan Robinson tackles New Hampshire’s Justin Weiser in the 2017 Shrine Game on Saturday, August 5 at Castleton University. (Bruce Longley Photo)

SPORTS
Dan Robinson is Major Force in Vermont’s 19-0 Shrine Shutout
by George Calver, Standard Correspondent

OBITUARIES
Allen Wheeler
Jeremy Johnston
Raymond Fotion III
Sara Dorman
Teresa Astbury

Woodstock Lacrosse Camp
3D Mountain Lacrosse Day Camp for girls and boys in grades 3-7 was held as a Learn Lacrosse Fundamentals camp.

The Grange Theatre at ArtisTree, Open House
The Grange Theatre at ArtisTree, a dedicated theatre space on Stage Road in Pomfret hosted an open house on Saturday to welcome the community in to see the renovated Teago Grange.

Ottauquechee Music Fest
The Ottauquechee Music Festival hosted by the Quechee Club presented BritishMania a Beatles Tribute Band on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Duck Derby Quack Around the Park
Sustainable Woodstock hosted a community event celebrating the improvements to the East End Park in Woodstock and the revealing of the plans for upcoming changes.

Pomfret Ox Pull, 2017
The annual Chicken Barbecue and Ox Pull event took place on Sunday, August 6 at Suicide Six.

The Lion King, Jr, BarnArts Summer
BarnArts Summer Youth Theater held four shows of The Lion King Jr at the Barnard Town Hall last weekend. Twenty-six youth ages 7-18 danced and sang to full houses for each show with record breaking attendance for BarnArts. This is the 6th year of BarnArts Summer Youth Theater.

