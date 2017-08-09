This Week’s Headlines, August 10, 2017

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Forging Ahead
Top Stories
Police: Deputy Hurt in Fight
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
New Center’s Plans Progressing
by George Calver, Standard Correspondent
Prison to Close; Next Steps Being Weighed
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Halley Always There to Lend a Hand
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Electronic Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations Planned
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
STEAM Initiative Coming This Fall for WUHS
by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff
Barnard Residents Mull Beaver Problem
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Board Discusses Repairs at Hartland Rec Center
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Sharon Old Home Day is This Saturday
by Vivian Moore, Sharon News
Community Gives Rave Reviews to New Grange Theater
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Standard Correspondent
Something for Everyone in ‘You Never Can Tell’
by Jennifer Falvey, Standard Correspondent
SPORTS
Dan Robinson is Major Force in Vermont’s 19-0 Shrine Shutout
by George Calver, Standard Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Allen Wheeler
Jeremy Johnston
Raymond Fotion III
Sara Dorman
Teresa Astbury
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Woodstock Lacrosse Camp
3D Mountain Lacrosse Day Camp for girls and boys in grades 3-7 was held as a Learn Lacrosse Fundamentals camp.
The Grange Theatre at ArtisTree, Open House
The Grange Theatre at ArtisTree, a dedicated theatre space on Stage Road in Pomfret hosted an open house on Saturday to welcome the community in to see the renovated Teago Grange.
Ottauquechee Music Fest
The Ottauquechee Music Festival hosted by the Quechee Club presented BritishMania a Beatles Tribute Band on Saturday, August 5, 2017.
Duck Derby Quack Around the Park
Sustainable Woodstock hosted a community event celebrating the improvements to the East End Park in Woodstock and the revealing of the plans for upcoming changes.
Pomfret Ox Pull, 2017
The annual Chicken Barbecue and Ox Pull event took place on Sunday, August 6 at Suicide Six.
The Lion King, Jr, BarnArts Summer
BarnArts Summer Youth Theater held four shows of The Lion King Jr at the Barnard Town Hall last weekend. Twenty-six youth ages 7-18 danced and sang to full houses for each show with record breaking attendance for BarnArts. This is the 6th year of BarnArts Summer Youth Theater.