Adolf Schlerf Obituary, 76

SHARON — A burial was held Oct. 7 at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Sharon and a memorial service followed at the Sharon Congregational Church UCC in Sharon for Adolf Schlerf who died Sept. 30, 2017, at his home in Sharon.

Adolf was born July 21, 1941, in Vienna, Austria, son of Adolf and Maria (Berger) Schlerf. He attended a trade school and completed a masters certificate in gunsmithing.

On Nov. 3, 1962, he married Irene Hrusch in Vienna. In 1963 they moved to Philadelphia to start a new chapter in the United States. In 1972 they settled in Sharon charmed by its beautiful mountains and the similarity to Austria.

Adolf worked at ACCRO Machine Shop in Wilder and GW Plastics in Bethel, Vt. before deciding to launch a company of his own, Versa Mold and Tool in Montpelier. He ran the business from 1984 – 2001. He continued to be active in the Injection mold industry for several years by creating a small business at home.

Adolf enjoyed being outdoors and spent time hunting, fishing and skiing. He was happiest when tinkering and using his hands to fix things. He was always involved in some type of home improvement project and whistling as he worked. Adolf loved animals and dabbled in the farm experience by raising sheep, pigs, chickens and cows with the help of his children.

He was an avid Formula 1 race car enthusiast and spent time fixing his tractors to keep them running and ready for the tractor rides around the property with his grandchildren.

Adolf is survived by his wife, Irene Schlerf; and his three children: Christian Schlerf and his wife, Heather of Keene, New Hampshire; Veronika Schlerf and her partner, Lynn of Olympia, Washington; Brigitte Snaith and her husband, Scott of Hollis, Maine; and two grandsons, Nicholas and Gavin Schlerf.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Etna Road, Enfield, NH 03748.

