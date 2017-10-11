Baron Wendell-Wedellsborg Obituary, 86

Baron Gustav Henri Wedell-Wedellsborg, known to most as “Gus”, passed away on Sept 8, 2017. He lived in Boca Raton Florida, and was formerly of Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Woodstock and Rowayton Connecticut.

He was born in New York City on Oct. 13, 1930, where he grew up the only child of Gregers and Ellen Jane Wedell-Wedellsborg.

He spent time in his youth in Denmark where his father was born and raised. He attended the Edgewood School in Greenwich Connecticut and Dartmouth College.

Gus had a long and successful career as a “whiskey peddler” with Hiram Walker-Gooderham Worts. He was also a dedicated “friend of Bill’s” for almost half his life. He was always active and athletic and in his retirement was an avid golfer.

Gus is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marion “Suzy” Herman Wedell-Wedellsborg; and a large and loving blended family which includes their six children; and nine grandchildren.

He was known far and wide for his great good humor and his endless sayings and slogans. He will be missed by all who knew him.

This obituary will also appear in the October 12, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

