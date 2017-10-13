Body Found in Quechee; No Foul Play Suspected

Police and coroners beside the 7th fairway of the Quechee Club golf course where the body was discovered on Friday morning. (Eric Francis Photo)

By Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

QUECHEE – A man was found dead Friday morning beside a golf cart path bordering the 7th fairway at the Quechee Club golf course. Police said foul play was not suspected, but the exact cause of death was undetermined as of Friday afternoon.

“At about 7:30 this morning maintenance workers at the Quechee Club reported finding a male down who was unresponsive,” Hartford Police Sgt. Karl Ebbighausen said at the scene. “They did attempt life saving efforts; however, it quickly became clear that wasn’t going to be effective.”

Foul play was not suspected, but the sergeant said there nothing about the man – who appeared to be approximately 60 years of age – nor his immediate surroundings, to suggest why he died. Therefore, Assistant Medical Examiner Tom Harty ordered that the body be taken to Burlington for an autopsy.

Police said it appeared that the body had been there overnight and noted that the paths through that section of the golf course are also popular walkways for residents of the numerous condos which sit between the Quechee Club and Lake Pinneo there.