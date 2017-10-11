Dr. Peter Stickney Obituary, 74

RUTLAND — A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Rutland, on Friday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., followed by a private burial for Dr. Peter Charles Stickney, who died on Sept. 27, 2017 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in the presence of family. Calling hours will be at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland on Thursday, Oct. 19th from 2-6 p.m.

Dr. Stickney was born on Sept. 4, 1943 in Rutland, son of Lena Handly Stickney and Dr. Joseph Carleton “Ted” Stickney.

He was the grand-nephew of Governor William Wallace Stickney who delivered the nominating speech for President Calvin Coolidge at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, June 1924. Stickney was also a direct descendent of James Stickney, Ensign in Captain John Belknap’s company of Minute Men of the Second Regiment of Ulster County Militia, during the Revolutionary War. Dr Stickney’s mother was a lifelong DAR member, whose Revolutionary ancestor was Ichabod Dyer. She was also a direct descendent of Mayflower passengers, John Alden and Priscilla Mullins. Stickney was very proud of his heritage. A native and proud lifelong resident of Vermont and an avid history buff, Peter took great pride in his family history spanning seven generations.

Stickney was educated at Rutland High School and Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, New Hampshire. He received his B.A. from The University of Vermont, attended Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and received his medical degree from Albany Medical College. He completed his internship at Albany Medical College and worked at the Ottauquechee Health Center during his residency in Internal Medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which he completed in 1973.

Peter then returned to Vermont, where his family has deep roots, in order to set up his medical practice. He was dedicated to the Rutland community, serving his patients with care and compassion for 44 years.

Dr. Stickney was voted “Rutland’s Best of the Best” by the readers of the Rutland Herald in consecutive years from 2009-2013. He was also voted “Best Medical Director” by the Vermont Health Care Association in 2013. As well as tending to his private practice, Dr. Stickney very much enjoyed being medical director of the Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation for nearly 10 years. Doc also enjoyed being a volunteer; he was the team doctor for his sons’ high school football and hockey teams for many years, which he and his sons took great pride in.

In addition to practicing medicine, Peter was a great outdoorsman enjoying hiking, biking, camping, kayaking, scuba diving, alpine and cross country skiing, many racquet sports, and hunting and fishing the mountains and rivers of his home state. At home, he was an enthusiastic keeper of bees and carefully tended to several hives during the season. He also very much enjoyed the simple things in life, such as mowing his lawn on a Saturday afternoon, watching football and sitting with his friends, but nothing was more special to him than time in the company of his sons and his grandchildren.

Stickney is survived by his two sons and grandchildren: Peter Charles Stickney, Jr who is married to Kirsten Ann Beasley Stickney, with three children, Dayton Isabella, Jackson Peter and Maxwell Beasley Stickney, and resides in Chicago, Illinois; and Brett Lavin Stickney who is married to Jennifer Page Stickney, with two children Quinn Lavin and Ruby Elizabeth Stickney, two step children, Jack and Sophia Diguiseppe, and resides in East Granville, where they are the fourth generation to enjoy stewardship of the Handly homestead.

The East Granville Handly homestead was built by Stickney’s great grandfather who is credited with building many of the homes still standing in East Granville as a means to provide adequate housing for the laborers he employed at his lumber mill.

Peter is also survived by his former wife, Gail Lavin Stickney, the mother of his two sons; his brothers, Dr. Mark Carleton Stickney and Gary Lee Stickney, his sister Vicky Ann Stickney, and his second and former wife, Marie Potvin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vermont Land Trust…C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St. Rutland, 05701.

