Kathy Nagel Obituary, 65

CANTON, Georgia — A funeral service was held on Oct. 9 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Marietta, Georgia for Kathy Ann Nagel who passed away on Oct. 5, 2017, at her residence. Father John Gabriel officiated. Interment will be held on Oct. 11 at Georgia National Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Nagel of Canton; two sons, Kenneth L. (Ana) Nagel of Woodstock and Kristopher G. (Diana) Nagel of Greensboro, North Carolina; two daughters, Teresa (Justin) Flowers of Marietta, Jessica B. Nagel of Marietta; brother, Michael (Barbara) McHugh of Ariz.; mother, Beverly McHugh of Marietta; grandchild, Emily Nagel, Ryan Nagel, Danny Nagel, Isabel Flowers, Abigail Nagel, Jasmine Flowers, Michael Nagel, Carolyn Nagel, and Mary Kate Nagel.

The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.

