Killington Hosts Second Annual Witchcraft

Mia Dionne, 6, and her mom Melissa, from Connecticut, paint a pumpkin at the Witchcraft event held in Killington. (Rick Russell Photo)

KILLINGTON, Vt., (September 15, 2017) – Killington Resort, will host its second annual WitchCraft event for a second weekend on Oct. 13-15, 2017. The festival’s return marks an expansion from being a one weekend event in 2016 to two full weekends this year, as WitchCraft at Killington is quickly becoming a family tradition.

“WitchCraft offers an iconic fall family weekend in nature’s gorgeous autumn playground” said Mike Solimano, President and General Manager for Killington Resort. “We’re able to offer programming and activities beyond a pumpkin patch for two ideal fall family weekends full of memorable experiences. I’m personally excited to witness and to participate in new activities at this year’s WitchCraft, including the coffin races!”

WitchCraft at Killington will take place in a quintessential Vermont fall setting, featuring an expanded haunted house, face painting, pumpkin painting, apple launching, and hay rides, among several other Halloween-themed activities blended with Killington’s Snowshed Adventure Center. New this year is a haunted hike, stein hoisting competition, coffin races and an expanded beer garden presented by Goose Island. Attendees will enjoy live music from Andy “The Music Man” for kids and The Wheel, a five piece rock-n-roll band covering mostly music of the Grateful Dead for all ages.

WitchCraft Killington will include ticket packages, which are expected to vanish like ghosts, and a 20 percent discount on our totally not haunted hotel rooms. Save $10 on tickets when they’re purchased by October 6th.

More information about WitchCraft at Killington can be found here: www.KillingtonWitchCraft.com. WitchCraft media assets for editorial use can be found here. Please credit WitchCraft.