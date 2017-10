Sat. Oct 14 – 10-2:30

Saturday, Oct. 14, Peak to Peak, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Wrap up the foliage season with a hike to scenic viewpoints on Mount Peg or Mount Tom – or both! Join the guided hikes to learn about history and ecology, or head out on your own. The adventure starts on the Woodstock Village Green.