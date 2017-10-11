Photos: Dr. Kilcullen Retirement Party

Dr. Kilcullen, hugs Violet Drebitko, 5 who wrote his a letter, her mom Clare and older sister Lucy, 10, looks on. (Rick Russell Photo)

On October 7, the community honored longtime local physician Dr. Michael Kilcullen, who recently retired after many years at the Ottauquechee Health Center. The event was held outdoors on the grounds of the Woodstock Elementary School.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the October 12, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here