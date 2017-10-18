Photos: John Brown Day at WUHS

Keynote Speaker, author Lou De Caro, PhD talks to a group at Woodstock Union High School on Saturday, October 14. (Rick Russell Photo)

Seeking to bring about change, over 80 people participated in Woodstock Social Justice Initiative’s John Brown Day Anti-Racism Symposium at Woodstock Union High School last Saturday. Participants learned more about John Brown from Keynote speaker Lou De Caro, PhD who has written four books on the abolitionist, participated in workshops, and planned how they can help fight racism in our community and country. Rick Russell Photos