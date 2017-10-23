Two Airlifted to Hospital After Killington Crash

11.1.17 10:25am – Vermont State Police have confirmed that Michael Petralia has died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash in Killington on Oct. 22. Police said Petralia’s passenger, Aishia Fox, was in stable condition at DHMC as of Monday evening.

Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and did not release any additional information.

10.25.17 2:14pm – Vermont State Police have identified the driver of the motorcycle as Michael Petralia, 79, of Sudbury, and police identified his passenger as Aishia Fox, 62, of Sudbury.

No information on their conditions was available from DHMC, as of Wednesday noon.

Staff Report

KILLINGTON – Two people were airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries, following a three-vehicle accident on Route 4 in Killington at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection with East Mountain Road.

Their identities were withheld pending family notification of medial injuries, state police said in a press release on Sunday.

According to police, preliminary investigation determined that a westbound car driven by Nicole Auclair, 30, of Plymouth, collided with the rear end of a car driven by Jacob Lyngdal, 20, of Orange, Conn., causing Lyngdal’s vehicle to cross the centerline into the eastbound lane. Lyngdal’s car collided with a motorcycle that was heading east, ejecting the driver and passenger from the motorcycle, according to preliminary investigation.

DHART responded to the scene and flew the motorcycle’s driver and passenger to DHMC, where they were in serious condition as of Sunday, police said.

In the press release, police said Lyngdal’s passenger, Quentin Lyngdal, 52, of Orange, Conn., sustained less serious injuries and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, treated and released.

The Killington Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Manchester Rescue Squad and Wallingford Rescue Squad all responded to the scene of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation, and no further information was available Monday morning. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 802-773-9101.