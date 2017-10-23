Two Airlifted to Hospital After Killington Crash

11.1.17 10:25am – Vermont State Police have confirmed that Michael Petralia has died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash in Killington on Oct. 22. Police said Petralia’s passenger, Aishia Fox, was in stable condition at DHMC as of Monday evening.
Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and did not release any additional information.
_____________________________________________________________________________
10.25.17 2:14pm – Vermont State Police have identified the driver of the motorcycle as Michael Petralia, 79, of Sudbury, and police identified his passenger as Aishia Fox, 62, of Sudbury.
No information on their conditions was available from DHMC, as of Wednesday noon.
Staff Report
KILLINGTON – Two people were airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries, following a three-vehicle accident on Route 4 in Killington at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection with East Mountain Road.
Their identities were withheld pending family notification of medial injuries, state police said in a press release on Sunday.
According to police, preliminary investigation determined that a westbound car driven by Nicole Auclair, 30, of Plymouth, collided with the rear end of a car driven by Jacob Lyngdal, 20, of Orange, Conn., causing Lyngdal’s vehicle to cross the centerline into the eastbound lane. Lyngdal’s car collided with a motorcycle that was heading east, ejecting the driver and passenger from the motorcycle, according to preliminary investigation.
DHART responded to the scene and flew the motorcycle’s driver and passenger to DHMC, where they were in serious condition as of Sunday, police said.
In the press release, police said Lyngdal’s passenger, Quentin Lyngdal, 52, of Orange, Conn., sustained less serious injuries and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, treated and released.
The Killington Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Manchester Rescue Squad and Wallingford Rescue Squad all responded to the scene of the crash.
The accident remains under investigation, and no further information was available Monday morning. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 802-773-9101.
Dear, Dear Family of Mr. Michael Petralia; My name is Marian Bein. I am Nicole Auclair’s Aunt. I live in Westfield, MA. Our hearts are “Anguished” for this Great Loss to all of you, and those who loved and knew Michael; “A Son, Father, Brother, Cousin, Friend”! My family found out this tragic news on 31Oct17. There are “No Words” which can express fully the sorrow Nicole and all of us, her family, feel for you now! Your Great Loss of your Family member, Mr. Michael Petralia. Our continued prayers and thoughts to Ms. Aishia Fox for her Full Recovery, and Healing! We are all so very, very, sorry for what has happened, as a result of this terrible accident. I, along with Nicole, and all of our family, send to you now, and all those involved, our Heartfelt Sorrow, and Sympathy!
My dad what the motorcycle rider, I was by his side this past Friday morning when he passed away, Love ya dad.. ❤️🇺🇸
thank you for your prayers. My cousin and very good friend, Michael, was the driver of the motorcycle. He had multiple injuries, never regained consciousness and passed away this morning. i am heartbroken. His passenger is still in the hospital and likely will be for some time. but she is expected to survive and will undergo multiple surgeries. She actually lives in Norway and was visiting Michael for a few months. Such a tragic tragic event….
thanks again for your thoughts…
connie
We were traveling east and came across this accident just after it happened. We prayed the entire day that no one had died. It was really bad. Police were still on scene at 5 pm when we traveled back through the area.