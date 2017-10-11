Stephen Smith Obituary, 61

ASCUTNEY and former resident of Hartland— A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 beginning at 3 p.m. at 47 Mace Hill Road in Hartland for Stephen M. Smith who passed away Oct. 5, at his daughter’s home in Claremont, New Hampshire.

He was born May 18, 1956 in Springfield, son of Harold and Ida (Clapper) Smith.

He received his schooling in Hartford and attended Hartford High School.

He married his longtime companion of thirty years, Debra A. Hart, on July 4, 2017.

Stephen was employed at Lance International in North Hartland for several years until his retirement. He was a member of the New Hampshire National Guard, and Past NH State Inside Guard of the Fraternal Order of the Eagle’s in Lebanon and Keene.

He enjoyed country and rock ‘n roll music, hunting and fishing, socializing with his many friends. He also enjoyed the annual Hartland Old Home Days. He was fond of motorcycles, especially Harley Davidson’s, and greatly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Debra A. Smith of Ascutney; one son, Stephen M. Smith, II and his partner, Katie Young of East Corinth; two daughters, Elizabeth Gibson of Claremont, New Hanmpshire and Jennifer Delisle and her partner, Todd Smith, also of Claremont; one sister, Lisa Sweet and her husband, Gary of North Hartland; seven grandchildren, Ryan Delisle, BreAnnah Belliveau, Thomas Smith, Hope Young, Georgia Gray, Lillie Smith and Annabelle Smith; two nieces, Erica and Angela Sweet; two great-nephews, Blake and Brock Buccellato and one great-niece, Lilli Sweet.

He was predeceased by his parents; and one grandson, Ky Belliveau.

Memorial contribution may be made to Bayada Foundation, PO Box 1590, Norwich, VT 05055.

The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor assisted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to his family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com

Go to www.thevermontstandard.com to view this obituary and leave condolences.