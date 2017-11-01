Morgan Walker Obituary, 60

QUECHEE — There will be a memorial service in late November for Morgan Walker, a gifted musician, writer and composer who passed away Oct 13, 2017 of cardiac arrest after a day of hiking followed by an evening of star gazing, two of his favorite activities while visiting Vermont, a place he cherished. Please contact the family for details. He was buried on Oct. 23 at a small family ceremony according to Baha’i tradition in Quechee.

Morgan, was a child prodigy on the piano, and later attended Interlochen Arts Academy, a well respected art and music preparatory school in Michigan. He graduated from Hampshire College, in Massachusetts, in 1979 with a self-directed degree in music production and ethnomusicology

He signed his first recording contract at the age of 17. His song “Turn on Your Radar” was recorded by Canadian rock band, Prism and made it to #64 on the U.S. Charts in 1982. Other early career collaborations included work with Mick Ronson and Hilly Michaels with whom he co-wrote and received a movie credit for the song “Something on Your Mind” in the movie “Caddyshack.”

In addition to music writing, Morgan was also a singer, keyboard player, music producer and publisher. He established his own publishing company, 800-Pound Gorilla Music, and had a recording studio at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, where he lived for over thirty years. His company was influential in the scene of hardcore and metal music and worked with Grammy-nominated artists including Hatebreed, Killswitch Engage and Shadows Fall. His catalog also included next wave artists, All that Remains, Boy Sets Fire and Candiria.

His other talents included photography, videography, journalistic writing, painting, radio reporting for WGCH in Greenwich and as a part-time gag writer for “Beetle Bailey,” his father’s long running comic strip. In 2010 he completed a short film called “Strange Attractors” a documentary on the late Maine poet Henry Braun.

He loved to travel, hike and ski and was fond of animals, including exotic fish, snakes, reptiles, rabbits, birds and his beloved dog Spencer.

Morgan was incredibly generous and compassionate in his support and care for people in need. He was intimately involved in caring for his mother, Jean Walker, during her 15 year battle with Alzheimer’s. He also cared for many others including Augusta S., a long time family house keeper whom he considered his second mother, and Tom C., whom he cared for as a son, plus many others he took under his wing and treated as family.

Morgan Thomas Walker was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on May 25, 1957, son of Mort Walker and the late Jean Walker.

He is survived by his father Mort; brothers, Greg; Brian; Neal; Roger and sisters Polly Blackstock; and Margie Walker Hauer.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests that donations be made to the Connecticut Food Bank, www.ctfoodbank.org, in honor of Morgan

