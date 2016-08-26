Plymouth
VT
Sat. Sept. 3 at 12 Noon
New York City’s professional Stand Up Shakespeare Company will perform “Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show”, a reverent and irreverent revue that includes Comedy! Tragedy! Music! Come for the beautiful Elizabethan verse, stay for the hilarious parody prose. It’s a delightful revue of both Shakespeare & Bard-based entertainment for all ages. Union Christian Church at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site. Free, donations appreciated. education@calvin-coolidge.org
One Comment
Anna Cody
This is a wonderful FREE show with lots of comedy, drama, song, and great spirit. It’s also the same day and location as the Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival, so there’s a lot to see at the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Park on Saturday, September 3rd.