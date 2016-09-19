Two performances of the new Oratorio by Sarah Saul: The First Seven Days!
The FIRST SEVEN DAYS, by composer Sarah Saul, is a playful, yet serious RAP Bible lesson, and colorful re-telling of the GENESIS STORY, featuring music, dance, masks, costumes, and puppets with the Moving Spirit Dancers, the Valley Singers, and a children’s choir, with Michael Zsoldos, Director.
Sat., Sept. 17th at 4pm at the Barnard Universalist Church, Barnard, VT.
Sun., Sept. 18th at 4pm at the North Universalist Church, Woodstock,VT.
One Comment
clover Durfee
Fantastic afternoon. Exciting . First Seven Days.