Vermont Herbalist To Visit Hartland Library

By Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

It’s not surprising, given Vermont’s reputation for diverse lifestyles, that the Hartland Public Library will have hosted two herbalists’ programs within a two week period. Last week New Hampshire’s Maria Noel Groves, who has recently published a book, “Body Into Balance: An Herbal Guide to Holistic Self-Care,” spoke to an enthusiastic audience of twenty about herbal nutrition as a pathway to good health, On Saturday, June 25 Vermont herbalist Sandra Lory will be presenting a 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. hands on workshop experience sponsored by UVM’s Extension Master Gardeners and the Library. From 10 a.m. till noon attendees will work with Lory’s mentorship in the community herb garden, including harvesting plants for the spa experience later. Everyone will break for lunch, which guests must bring for themselves, while Lory talks about “the healing qualities of the botanicals in the garden.”

Following the talk guests will enjoy “a natural spa experience including a facial or foot bath.” Participants are urged to bring their own towel, scissors or clippers, sunscreen and a water bottle. There is no fee to participate.

Lory, who operates Mandala Botanicals L.L.C. at her family’s 10-acre farm in Orange, said she stages workshops like the one taking place in Hartland at various venues several times a year.

“Most of the participants identify as women or female,” she said. “But we do have many who identify as male, and people with varied descriptions of their gender as well.”

According to her website, a “Mandala is a universal pattern in nature” or a perception that everything in nature is connected. And this connection can provide healing and comfort if the correct plants and processes are applied at the optimum time, a kind of “grassroots healthcare system” in Lory’s words.

She produces herbal remedies that are tuned to “the cycles of the sun, the moon and the stars”, the website says. The two solstices are opposites, she explained, winter solstice signaling the beginning of down time, and the other announcing the reawakening of energy. “I try to use herbs that coincide with the gradual changes in needs that occur as the seasons evolve,” she said.

Lory was born in India and raised in Vermont. Her parents, one Indian and the other Slovakian, both international relief workers, instilled in their daughter a passion for justice that she expresses through food and natural therapies. Her husband, Zachary Tonnissen, a builder and musician by trade, works with her in developing the infrastructure at Mandala Botanicals. They’ve just finished building their home, and hope eventually to extend it to include a Traditional Healing and Folk Medicines Learning Center.

“Right now I’m focusing on expanding my own cultivation and gardening facility,” Lory said. She raises herbs, of course, as well as flowers and vegetables.

One can order “Tinctures and Elixirs” through her website. There is an extensive menu from which to order, including blends as well as single-herb products. Such entries as, “Dandelion root – digestive bitter decongests the liver of inflammation and excess hormones,” and “Ground Ivy leaves – clear mucous in nasal and sinus passages and lungs, detoxifies lead” are typical for single herb products. Blends are labeled for their intended use: “Adapt to Change,” “Fever Away” and “Stop the Bleeding” are examples.

Mandala’s products can be ordered on-line to be delivered by mail, or to be picked up at the farm. Lory said she has some products in shops as well. And they’re not cheap — single herb orders cost $16 for two ounces, $30 for four ounces and $56 for eight ounces. Blends are even more expensive. According to the website the batches are made by hand in small quantities.

“Right now sales have been growing slowly,” Lory said. “We’ve been focusing on building up the farm this year.”

Lory said her main interest is in education. Right now she is running summer-long classes that she said are very well attended. The cost is $565 per student. Besides teaching on site, participants are taken on field trips to various landscapes including wetlands, forests and farms.

The program at the Hartland Library probably won’t include a “cupping therapy” experience, but the subject is bound to come up. From the ancient Chinese, Indian and Egyptian cultures, cupping is described as the opposite of massage — instead of applying pressure to affected areas, cupping uses suction to super-relieve pressure from these sore spots. Various tools are used around the world to perform cupping by creating suction; Lory uses hand-blown glass cups and adds applications of pertinent herbal treatments along with the suction process.

“Cupping is used successfully in many cultures in many ways and for many maladies,” she said. Most of the references on the Internet show cupping used on people’s backs, although Lory said the treatment is used on any part of the body where applicable.

Herbal cupping therapy sessions are available above Grian Herbs Apothecary and Tulsi Tea Room in Montpelier at $60 per hour.

Many of the internet “after” photographs depict red and swollen welts where the suction has been applied.

“The severity of the marks is determined by the condition of the flesh to which the suction is applied,” Lory said. “They generally disappear between five seconds and five days after the treatment.”

Besides house-call cupping therapy sessions, for which a $2 per mile “commuting fee” is charged. Lory will organize an private in-home “cupping party” for $50 per party-goer.

A look at the average in-home herb shelf will find bay leaves, dill, sage, oregano — at least a dozen others seasonings used to enhance the flavor of meats and vegetables. What is the difference between these herbs and those an herbalist uses in healing?

“In the kitchen those are called culinary herbs, as opposed to healing herbs,” Lory said. “But they are interchangeable. Your spice rack is also a medicine cabinet. Herbs are, by definition, aromatic plants, and we use aromatic plants to flavor foods as well as in our herbal healing.”

She cited as examples, celery root, oregano, bay leaves, parsley, ginger, as ingredients in some of her remedies.

Lory started Mandala Botanicals in 2003. Her website admonishes, “The services of Mandala Botanicals are for educational purpose only. They are not intended to substitute for the advice of your doctor/ healthcare practitioner.”

This article first appeared in the June 23, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.