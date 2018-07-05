Holiday Cabaret Evening Kicks Off Wassail Weekend

BarnArts and ArtisTree will again be collaborating on its holiday cabaret evening as part of Wassail Weekend 2017 in Woodstock. “Swinging through the Snow: A Holiday Cabaret Evening” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at ArtisTree at 2095 Pomfret Road in South Pomfret. The $20 admission includes a dessert bar to round out the evening. Cash bar available. Tickets can be purchased online through barnarts.org or artistree.org.

Pianist Bob Merrill of Pomfret is director for this musical holiday event which mixes beloved local talent with professional musicians who have settled in Vermont. Hometown girl Biz Alessi will again be singing in concert with her father, Al Alessi, who will act as host for the evening. The Alessis will be supported by another family combination, nationally recognized artists, vocalist Dixie Eastridge and her husband, guitarist Ed Eastridge. Rounding out the talent will be bassist Skip Truman, and ArtisTree directors Kathleen Dolan on flute and Mark van Gulden on drums. This is truly an evening spent with old friends playing favorite seasonal music which warms the heart.

Bob Merrill began playing piano when he was 5 years old, and has played bass and piano professionally for more than 40 years. He can often be found playing jazz at Hartland’s Skunk Hollow Tavern or Hanover’s Canoe Club, or playing private engagements with the Woodstockbased band, Swing Machine. He has been the composer/accompanist for Dartmouth Film Society’s silent films since 1989, and in 1999 was presented with an award from Dartmouth for playing his 50th film. He has produced albums, jingles, and music for video and film. By day he is a composer, producer and audio engineer at his studio, Sweet Spot Digital.

Biz (Elizabeth) Alessi has been singing practically since the first time she opened her mouth. With a professional musician for a father, her house was always filled with music, and she was a sponge. It became apparent she was no ordinary singer, and by the time she was in high school, there was no doubt about it. In the YOH Theatre Players’ “American Diva”, directed by Harriet Worrell, she was equally convincing as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Aretha Franklin. She’s now working on developing her own style. A graduate of St. Lawrence University, Biz works at Ottaquechee Community Partnership, and lives in Woodstock.

Al Alessi has been a noted regional musician and entertainer for a few decades, but now lives a rustic life — free of schlepping equipment — on the border of Woodstock and Pomfret.

Dixie D. Eastridge has been singing professionally since she was 18. She was a longtime member of the Catfish Hodge Band who toured for years as the opening act for Bob Seeger, Bonnie Raitt, Lowell George, Professor Longhair and many others. She has been a backup singer for Bonnie Raitt and has done session recording with Eva Cassidy and Tracy Nelson. She was a featured vocalist for the cult group, “Chicken Legs Review” that included four members of Little Feat. She sang backup with the Hollywood Allstars which included members of the Doobie Brothers, Bob Seeger Band, Fleetwood Mac, Bonnie Raitt and Freebo. She continues to have a “ton of fun” singing with bands.

Ed Eastridge is an award-winning recording engineer and producer who has worked for hundreds of the world premiere artists including Sheryl Crowe, Emmylou Harris, Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krull, Richard Thompson, Vince Gill and Linda Ronstadt. His close collaboration with the late guitar legend Danny Gatton has been a source of material for several major releases and anthologies. He continues to work on recordings for Danny Gatton’s estate. Ed teaches guitar, performs and is currently working a compilation of solo guitar works.

Skip Truman is a third generation musician raised in the Upper Valley. He has played with many local groups growing up, most notably “Tracks,” and Charisma recording artists “The Davis Brother Band.” With these groups Skip has shared the stage with artists such as Tom Rush, The James Gang, B.B. King, Ace, Jon Pousett-Dart, and others. He lives in Thetford.

Mark van Gulden is a freelance musician living in Barnard and working throughout the state and Northeast. Specializing in Vibraphone and Percussion, Mark has a BFA in music performance and composition from Johnson State College.

Kathleen Dolan is the founder and chief visionary of ArtisTree Community Arts Center. She has worked with children for over 20 years as a care provider, art therapist intern and in association with visual arts and music. She often plays flute in collaboration with her partner and ArtisTree musical director Mark van Gulden.

For more info on A Holiday Cabaret Evening, please contact BarnArts Executive Director Linda Treash at info@barnarts.org or call 802-2341645.